Residents turn to experts for perspective on toxic water issues
More than 100 people, concerned about the safety of their drinking water, spent their Friday night getting more information from experts.
More than 100 people, concerned about the safety of their drinking water, spent their Friday night getting more information from experts.
High school football playoffs are here.
Cedar Springs scored 27 points in the first quarter, then hung on in the closing minutes to upset East Grand Rapids.
Advertisement
Testimony in the trial ended abruptly Friday after the defense called the man they’re trying to pin Rebekah Bletsch’s murder on.
Forest Hills Central’s Bryce Clay is one of those do-it-all football players.
Thomas Clock III, the former Whitehall funeral home director jailed for burying empty urns, is now running for public office.
A Kalamazoo-area coffee shop had to close its doors Friday after a deer crashed through a window and created a mess inside.
A Holland man is warning drivers after a scary encounter Wednesday night.
The Ford Presidential Museum curator says the Warren Commission was among the most controversial events of Ford’s long political career.
Eight of the best plays from the 2017 regular season of Football Frenzy.
The Kalamazoo Foundation for Excellence is a multi-million dollar endowment fund that was incorporated in August.
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland West Ottawa was able to sneak by Grandville Friday night, advancing in the state playoffs with a 33-29 win. …
Facebook is moving to increase transparency for everyone who sees and buys political advertising on its site.
Forest Hills Central football advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday night, defeating Mattawan 40-14.
A shorter freeze season means a longer growing season and less money spent on heat, but there are drawbacks.
For the first time, a likely carcinogen has been detected in private wells near a former Wolverine Worldwide dump site outside Belmont.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a series of recent home invasions in Kentwood.
The Grand Rapids Art Museum is kicking off its 10th anniversary of moving into its current location in the heart of downtown.
Enbridge says it knew three years ago that protective coating had been damaged but didn’t inform regulatory agencies.
The superstar golfer also agreed to enter a diversion program to settle the case that began when he was found passed out in his Mercedes.
Advertisement