Rachael Ruiz is a host and reporter on eightWest, which airs every weekday on WOOD TV8. She helped launch the lifestyle and entertainment show in 2009. Before that, Rachael worked as an anchor and reporter on 24 Hour News 8.

As a part of eightWest, Rachael continues her passion for storytelling but now focuses on hip topics that have the community buzzing. Some of her eightWest adventures involve hot air ballooning, race car driving, flying a plane AND helicopter, and skating with the Grand Raggidy Roller Girls. Rachael also cooks alongside some of the area’s best chefs for the show, and says that since becoming a mom, she makes it a point to find fun things for families to do in West Michigan.

Before coming to WOOD TV8, Rachael worked in television news in the Lansing and Flint/Saginaw markets in Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University. Rachael is currently a board member at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and also served on the boards of the YWCA West Central Michigan and D.A. Blodgett for Children.

Rachael lives in the Grand Rapids area with her husband and two young daughters. She enjoys working out, kickboxing, biking, reading and shopping for modern and vintage furniture and clothing. She also spends a lot of time on the lakeshore… especially at the beach.

