Malnourished puppies rescued from cold; owner sought





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help to identify the owner of two malnourished puppies which were found out in the snow in sub-zero temperatures.

On Jan. 13, Susan Antinori who was out walking her dog in Wyoming in the area of Division Avenue and 44th Street heard whimpering coming from the front yard of one of her neighbors.

“So I kind of looked and I thought there were stuffed animals there,” Antinori told 24 Hour News 8.

As she walked closer, a dog jumped up.

“That’s when I kind of started freaking out and I’m like, ‘I got to call somebody to get help for these dogs,'” she said.

Antinori waved down her neighbor, who didn’t know where the puppies came from or how long they had been outside.

“Long enough to be on their death bed, that’s for sure,” Anitnori said.

She and neighbor LaVone Johnson brought the puppies inside. One was “barely conscious,” and the other which was “extremely lethargic,” a release from the Kent County Health Department said.

They called Kent County Animal Control. An animal control officer rushed the puppies, a 4-month-old female and a 6-month-old male, to the Animal Emergency Hospital in northeast Grand Rapids for treatment.

Carly Luttmann, who is the shelter supervisor at the Kent County Animal Shelter, said the female puppy’s body temperature had dropped to a seriously low level.

“The typical body temperature for a dog is 101 degrees,” Luttmann said in the release. “Hypothermia sets in at 90 degrees — this puppy had a temperature of 81.6 degrees — which would be deadly in most cases.”

“She was just laying there motionless. She couldn’t put her head up. She didn’t even look at me. I checked to make sure she was even alive,” said Jessica Kooistra of the animal shelter.

The veterinarian attempted to bring the pup’s temperature back to a normal level by using a warming blanket. However, her situation was so grave that it was unclear if she would survive, the release said.

But the puppy, which was given the temporary name of “Annie,” made it through the night. She, along with the male puppy, which has been named “Timmy,” were nursed back to health and according to the Kent County Animal Shelter, are doing “extremely well.”

Animal control officers attempted to find the owners of the puppies in the neighborhood where they were found, but have not yet located anyone who knows anything about the puppies.

Luttmann said the county wants the owners to come forward.

“These dogs were likely neglected, and criminal charges could be requested against the person who should have taken care of them in a responsible manner,” she said in the release.

Both Annie and Timmy are already in the process of being adopted. They are expected to go to the same home.

Anyone with information about their owners, or how they wound up out in the cold, should contact the Kent County Animal Control division at 616.632.7300.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting a dog from the Kent County Animal Shelter, go to the county’s animal adoption program website.

