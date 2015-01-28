Pistons’ Brandon Jennings has successful Achilles surgery

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say guard Brandon Jennings has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, an injury that ended his season.

The team said Tuesday it has “no timetable” for his return following the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Jennings was injured in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 101-86 loss at Milwaukee. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.6 assists in 41 games this season.

Jennings tweeted Sunday that he would be back in “6/9 months” and saying that “not being able to play basketball is the worst thing.”

