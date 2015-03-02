Local charity survives financial scare, but still needs support

MUSKEGON, Mich (WOOD) — Webster House Youth Services, a Muskegon program that houses and counsels homeless and runaway youth, is still open after announcing early this month that they could no longer fund their operations.

The program, which houses about 100 kids a year spread over two programs, had been funded by the Michigan Department of Human Services since its inception.

They released a statement in early February that the changes made to the funding grants in the last five years made it so that they would no longer have enough to keep the program running.

However, they were able to stay open and find a way to secure financial support, as they announced after meeting in Lansing a couple weeks after their announcement with Michigan lawmakers.

Webster House’s goal is always to connect or re-connect the kids with their parents. They offer a safe environment for kids while working to re-establish a good situation for them to move back home.

The also provide and advocate for services which help with emotional and economic stability, productivity, and finding a place in society. Read more about their mission and tactics on their website.

You can help this organization out and offer additional financial security by supporting them in Art Van’s Charity Challenge. Their partnership with Art Van has been successful in the past.

Another organization associated with Webster House Youth Services is Every Woman’s Place. Every Woman’s Place provides emergency shelter to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s a safe haven complete with support groups, counseling and advocacy services.

