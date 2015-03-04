Dance event aims to make miracles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) They’re often referred to as miracle children: kids who beat the odds of cancer and other illnesses, with help from the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

One of those miracle children is Lydia. At the age of three, her mother noticed Lydia’s eyes bouncing. They were referred to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where an MRI revealed a brain tumor. The tumor is inoperable because of it’s location. Lydia had to have chemotherapy almost every week and her odds for a full recovery were not good. Now two years later, the tumor has shrunk and vision in her good eye is 20/20. Lydia and her family still go to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on a regular basis for MRIs to make sure the tumor remains stable.

Students at Hope College are getting ready to hit the dance floor to help kids like Lydia and their families. The Hope Dance Marathon is an annual event that raises money for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The 24 hour marathon runs from 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. You are welcome to come check it out at any time. You can also support it from home by donating online or by text.

Text “kids” to 41010 to donate $10

Text “cure” to 41010 to donate $5

Tune in for the “Dance Marathon: Giving Hope to Kids” special at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 on WOTV 4 Women.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

