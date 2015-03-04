State House committee approves bill to end film incentives

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s film incentives could be coming to an end with a bill moving through the state House.

The House Tax Policy Committee voted 8-3 Wednesday, with two members passing on casting a vote, to approve a bill to stop the film incentive program, which gives money to movies, TV and digital productions in the state.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Lauwers of Brockway would end the program Oct. 1, the end of the current fiscal year. Gov. Rick Snyder had proposed allocating $50 million for the program in the next fiscal year.

Supporters of ending the film incentives say the program hasn’t created enough jobs to be worth keeping.

Film incentive advocates say the program has created good paying jobs and it’s a model other states are following.

