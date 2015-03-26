Give a loving dog a new lease on life

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary is dedicated to finding loving, forever homes for the dogs that come into their care. Sometimes those dogs come from bad situations, like Stetson.

Stetson is almost two years old. He was brought to Mackenzie’s after his human parents got into a fight and dad kicked Stetson and broke his leg. Stetson was just three months old at the time. He’s been at Mackenzie’s for a while.

Stetson will need a very patient and loving to help him socialize, and get used to a home environment. Stetson loves to go for walks and snuggle, but because he tends to be afraid of new things, he would be best in a home with older kids.

Mackenzie’s is the largest no-kill sanctuary in the Midwest. Their goal is to save dogs in need and place them in loving homes. They spay and neuter dogs to stop the cycle of unwanted litters, and are very thorough when it comes to matching a perspective family with a new dog. If you’re interested in meeting Stetson, call Mackenzie’s or visit their website.

