Celebrate Christmas with tradition: Holiday Memories in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The third annual Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids television special, which features holiday memories in photos and footage is airing on TV. Fubble Entertainment’s Teresa L. Thome and Patrick W. Ziegler are the creators. The special focuses on past Christmas seasons in Grand Rapids, Mich. Those that are older will feel nostalgic and those that weren’t around will learn something new. The Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids will air on WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 Women at the following times:
WOOD TV8
December 24, 1-2PM
December 25, NOON-1PM
WOTV 4 Women
December 24 – noon-1pm
December 25 -7am-8am.