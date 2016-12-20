Celebrate Christmas with tradition: Holiday Memories in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The third annual Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids television special, which features holiday memories in photos and footage is airing on TV. Fubble Entertainment’s Teresa L. Thome and Patrick W. Ziegler are the creators. The special focuses on past Christmas seasons in Grand Rapids, Mich. Those that are older will feel nostalgic and those that weren’t around will learn something new. The Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids will air on WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 Women at the following times:

WOOD TV8

December 24, 1-2PM

December 25, NOON-1PM

WOTV 4 Women

December 24 – noon-1pm

December 25 -7am-8am.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

