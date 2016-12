HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of 64th Street in Holland was shut down for hours Monday following a crash.

The road was closed between Lincoln and Washington avenues on the city’s south end before 5:45 p.m., according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch. The road reopened around 10 p.m.

>>Traffic conditions

The details of the crash are not yet known. There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit