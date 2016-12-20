Dec. 20 high school basketball roundup





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school girls basketball teams hit the court Tuesday at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

In the gold division, Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Rockford 62-46 and Grand Rapids Christian beat Forest Hills Central 47-33.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids Christian will meet Thursday for the Gold Division Championship game. Rockford and Forest Hills Central will play in a consolation game.

In high school boys basketball action, Wyoming held home-court by beating Lowell 77-70. Lowell senior and Central Michigan commit Matt Beachler led all scorers with 30 points.

Watch game highlights above

