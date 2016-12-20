Report: Former NFL player found shot dead in Detroit





DETROIT (WOOD) — A former NFL player has been shot and killed in Detroit, area media outlets report.

According to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, the bodies of former Buffalo Bills linebacker Robert Eddins and another man, Ricky Farland, were discovered Tuesday in the basement of a home on the city’s northwest side. Both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say one room was ransacked, televisions were left on and gas was filling up the house. Police told WDIV that whoever shot the victims were trying to cover their tracks.

“The gas was on from the stove, the pilots were not lit so it looks like it was an intentional act.”

According to his NFL bio, Eddins, 28, was a Detroit native and played college ball at Ball State. He played one season with the Bills after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2011.

The shooting remains under investigation.

