‘Holiday Memories of Grand Rapids’ airing on WOOD, WOTV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the third year in a row, Fubble Entertainment’s celebration of holidays past in Grand Rapids will air on WOOD TV8 and its sister station, WOTV 4.

Fubble Entertainment co-founders and producers Teresa L. Thome and Patrick W. Ziegler are bringing back the special this year with never-before-seen footage, in addition to photos and interviews with members of the community, according to a release.

The special dips into the nostalgia of holiday celebrations from the 1940s through the 1970s. It will air at the following dates and times:

WOOD TV8:

Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

WOTV 4:

Dec. 24 at 12 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.

If you’d like to see some of the vintage decorations in person, you can find them in downtown Grand Rapids at Monument Park, which is located at Fulton St. and Division Ave.

fubbleentertainment.com

