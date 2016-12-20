Ionia County home damaged in fire

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A home in Ionia was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were called to the home in the 600 block of E. Washington Street just before 9 a.m. When the first officer arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the northwest section of the house.

Two public safety officers were able to stop the fire in the back of the house, according to a release from Ionia DPS.

No one was injured in the fire and police say the family’s dog, who was found inside, is doing well.

Some areas of the home did suffer heat and smoke damage. The Ionia County Victim’s Advocates are helping the displaced residents.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

