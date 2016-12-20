Kari Lynch performing at Grand Rapids Jingle Jam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Kari Lynch just returned to West Michigan from a two month cross-country tour! Last weekend she opened up for Frankie Ballard at the Kalamazoo State Theater, and, this week, she visited eightWest in studio. Check out the video above to hear the fun music of Kari Lynch. She will be performing live at the B.O.B.’s Jingle Jam in Grand Rapids on December 21st from 7-10:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries. Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items, canned goods, or dry goods.

