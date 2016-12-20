Little Red Wings fan in viral video is from West Michigan





ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Video from the Detroit Red Wings’ Saturday game has been making the rounds on social media — but it’s not of any of the players. It’s of 2-year-old Mason Becker of Zeeland.

The biggest cheers during the game against the Anaheim Ducks (which the Wings won) came when Mason was shown on the big screen at Joe Louis Arena. Whenever the camera cut away, the cheers were replaced by deafening boos.

The video of the raucous crowd and the smiling and laughing Mason has gone viral online and was picked up by several news outlets.

“I still can’t believe it. When we were at the arena, we went out onto the concourse, it took us an hour to leave the game, actually, after the game was over just because so many people wanted to get selfies with him and stuff like that. … I just can’t believe how big it’s gotten,” Mason’s father, Tony Becker, told 24 Hour News 8 in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Fans responded so much to Mason that the Wings named him the honorary first star of the game.

Tonight's honorary 1st Star of the Game. 🌟 #LGRW https://t.co/K1fc6a34wm — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 18, 2016

