Make your resolution to live free from neck and back pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The holidays are upon us, are you enjoying them? If chronic neck and back pain is putting a damper on your joy, there’s an expert in West Michigan who can help. Dr. Christopher Miller of Total Health Chiropractic has been a neck and back pain expert for over 12 years and specializes in helping people with chronic, debilitating pain find relief. Dr. Miller joined eightWest in studio to explain that some myths about pain are just not true. Neck and back pains are actually a common condition and Total Health Chiropractic can help patients with a variety of conditions:

Chronic Neck & Back Pain

Shooting pain in arms or legs

Electric-like pain

Leg or extremity weakness

Pain while sitting or standing

Sharp, achy pain in lower back

MYTH: Injections are a safe option to relieving neck and back pain.

FACT: Injections can eat away bones, that’s why they are only allowed so many times a year. Infections are common at injection site. In fact, injections just mask the pain while the issue could be getting worse.

MYTH: Neck and back pain is only caused by injury.

FACT: Injury is one cause of pain, but so is growing old, disc deterioration, infection and even unlucky genes. Wrong use of the back over years can also cause chronic back pain.

MYTH: Surgery is the only option to correcting the problem causing my neck and back pain.

FACT: There are treatment options that aren’t invasive or risky like surgery, such as DRX.

Special for eightWest viewers: $45 Consultation & Examination ($195 Savings), plus BONUS Xrays. Call (616) 328-6130 now!

Limited to first 8 callers, Excludes Medicare & Medicaid

