Man arrested after Kzoo Twp. armed robbery, carjacking

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store, carjacking a woman and crashing her vehicle.

Police say the suspect held up the Tali’s Market, located at 3315 Ravine Road, at gunpoint shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. After stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect forced a 28-year-old Kalamazoo woman in the parking lot to drive him away from the scene.

The vehicle crashed a short distance away. An off-duty Michigan State Police trooper witnessed the crash and was able to provide a description of the suspect, according to a Kalamazoo Township Police Department news release.

A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 unit was able to track down the suspect to the backyard of a home near Climax and Hillsdale avenues in Kalamazoo Township, the release said.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man, was bitten by the K-9, arrested and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He was later released from the hospital and transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail, according to the release.

The woman who was carjacked was not injured during the incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

