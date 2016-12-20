Officials say 2-1-1 service expanded across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say the 2-1-1 information service phone number will be available to Michigan residents across the state.

The Michigan Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that service was approved for St. Clair County. The move means that 2-1-1 is available in every corner of the state.

The abbreviated phone number is designed to connect residents with services, like for energy assistance. It can also be used during a crisis, like during severe weather.

The commission says there are eight community resource call centers in Michigan.

