Person of interest in Comstock Twp. homicide released

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person of interest in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man in Comstock Township has been released from jail.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Tuesday that they had submitted charges in connection to the death of Michael Jamaun Rogers, but the prosecutor’s office returned the case for further investigation.

Rogers was found dead inside the Comstock Village Apartments Sunday morning. Deputies on scene said the victim died from an apparent stabbing and that the death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities said the person of interest in the case has been released from the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

