Red Kettle donations down in West Michigan, up nationally





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Donations to the Salvation Army are up nationally thanks to Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott’s kettle jump Sunday.

The Salvation Army saw a 61 percent increase in donations nationally after Elliott’s celebration, but the numbers are not up in West Michigan.

Kent County Coordinator Maj. Norman Grainger told 24 Hour News 8 that locally the Salvation Army has reached the halfway mark of their $1.6 million goal.

Elliott gave a $21,000 donation to the Salvation Army, and is encourage people to do something similar. The Salvation Army is asking people to donate $21, which can give someone a meal for three days.

The red kettles will be gone on Dec. 24, but Grainger says people can still donate online or by mail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

