Revolutionary procedure to help treat severe asthma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell and produce extra mucus. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. For some people, asthma is a minor nuisance. For others, it can be a major problem that interferes with daily activities and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. Spectrum Health joined eightWest to talk about some exciting new options.

Now, people diagnosed with asthma can breathe more easily with a revolutionary procedure that treats severe asthma. Spectrum Health’s Bronchial Thermoplasty (BT) is a safe outpatient procedure which can help improve your quality of life.

BT is a safe outpatient procedure, performed in three visits, which can provide a long-lasting reduction in asthma attacks. BT is not a medication; rather it works with your medications to:

Decrease severe asthma attacks

Reduce emergency room visits

Increase quality of life by patients treated with BT

During the procedure a tiny, carefully controlled device delivers mild heat to the smooth muscle of the airways. This reduces the amount of smooth muscle, and less of this tissue means less constriction in your lungs.

You may be a candidate for BT treatment if you:

Take multiple asthma medications but are still having attacks

Adjust your lifestyle to avoid asthma triggers

Miss work, school or daily activities because of asthma

If you think you may be a candidate for this procedure, you must start by scheduling an appointment with you primary care physician for a referral to Spectrum Health’s BT clinic. As West Michigan’s only BT facility, Spectrum Health physicians can speak with you to determine if BT treatment is right for your asthma.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

