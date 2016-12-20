The impact of sugar on the body





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the holidays here, many of us are eating more sugary treats — things like macaroni and cheese, doughnuts and, of course, Christmas cookies.

Those types of snacks might make you feel good in the short term, but too much can lead to negative health effects, experts say.

“Sugar is a nonnutritive food, which means it doesn’t provide any vitamins or minerals or essential nutrients for our bodies,” Holly Dykstra, a registered dietician with Spectrum Health, said. “So we want to limit how much we eat. We want to more-so focus on foods that provides us with fiber, vitamins and minerals, some of the better foods for our body.”

She explained that added sugar is linked to obesity, which in turn is linked to a slew of other health problems, and inflammation, which is connected to a lot of chronic illnesses.

The good news, she said, is that according to the American Heart Association, men can have about six teaspoons of added sugar a day and women about nine teaspoons.

—–

Online:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Nutrition

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

