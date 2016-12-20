Waber to take over as Montcalm Co. undersheriff

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County’s new sheriff has picked his second in command.

Lt. Brian Waber will become the new undersheriff, according to a Tuesday release from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. The current undersheriff, Michael Williams, was elected sheriff in November.

Waber will take his oath of office on Thursday and start his new job in Jan. 8.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State. He joined the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office in 1986, became a road patrol sergeant in 1996 and a road patrol lieutenant in June 2013. He also worked part-time for the Howard City Police Department for more than 21 years.

He was the sheriff’s office’s field training officer for more than 20 years and also currently sits on the Central Dispatch Technical Advisory Committee and Montcalm County Drug Disposal Coalition.

