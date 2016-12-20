Winter break fun for families at Rebounderz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Most families are looking for ways to bust boredom over Winter Break, and are always on the lookout for fun and unique place to hold parties for their kids. EightWest took viewers inside Rebounderz in Jenison. Check out the video to see the 5,400 square feet of fun for all ages.

Rebounderz has fun weekly events. Tuesdays and Thursdays is Toddler Time, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Resuming January 5) Get moving with AirXercise on Monday and Thursday nights from 7:30 to 8:30 pm and Tuesdays 10am-11am (Resuming January 5). However, during the holidays, they’ve put both on temporary hold, due to increased crowds. On Fridays, Rebounderz hosts a Jump N Jam from 7 to 10 p.m. that features a live DJ and light show. Finally, in the spring, Rebounderz will have a Ninja Warrior Course, that comes in February 2017!

Christmas Break Hours & Rates:

Wednesday, 12/21 – Friday, 12/23

10:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday, 12/24

10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday, 12/25 – Merry Christmas!

Closed

Monday, 12/26 – Friday, 12/30

10:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday, 12/31

10:00am – 5:00pm

Sunday, 1/1/17

Noon-7:00pm

Monday, 1/2/17

10:00am – 10:00pm

Tuesday, 1/3/17

10:00am – 8:30pm

If you want to learn more about Rebounderz party opportunities and special holiday hours, check out their website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

