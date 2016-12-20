Woman found dead on playground ID’d; hypothermia cause of death

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Autopsy results show a 40-year-old woman whose body was found on a playground in Saugatuck Township died of hypothermia.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jamie Jon Dollar, who was from the Saugatuck area.

Police were called to the Shangrai-La Mobile Home Park on Blue Star Highway Sunday afternoon after several children saw what appeared to be a body lying in the playground area. Authorities said the woman appeared to have been dead for some time.

The sheriff’s office originally said it was investigating her death as suspicious but did not explain why. However, authorities stated in a release on Tuesday that there are no signs of foul play.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology results to determine if intoxicants were a contributing factor.

