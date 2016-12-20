Wyoming receives $300K grant to restore Ideal Park

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Wyoming has received a $300,000 grant to help restore Ideal after an EF-1 tornado severely damaged it in July 2014.

The grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund brings the total to $808,000 for the master plan’s phase one of improvements to Ideal Park.

The funds will help replace the playgrounds, shelters and some of the more than 98 percent of trees that were destroyed by the tornado.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Photos of the damage at Ideal Park

Additionally, the funds will also help to expand recreation resources which includes a connector path from the art deco bridge to the west lot, a basketball court, a new creek overlook and a new natural area.

“We are extremely excited that our City has been chosen by the state as a grant recipient for 2017,” Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll said in a news release. “There is still more work to be done, but the state grant allows us to tackle some of the most pressing issues.”

