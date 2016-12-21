BBB: Bogus business claiming to be in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a bogus business claiming to have an office in Grandville.

U Design Apparel lists its address as 2885 Sanford Avenue SW, but the BBB Serving Western Michigan has attempted to contact the company and not received any response. It’s unknown who owns the business or where they are actually located.

U Design Apparel claims on their website to “allow you to create & sell custom apparel online… design a product and sell it.”

The BBB said more than 20 customers have filed complaints that the company is not delivering products and not refunding money.

The BBB advises customers to fully investigate online businesses by knowing who is involved with the business and where they are headquartered.

Three years ago, nearly the same thing happened, Kleargear.com was using that same address in Grandville as a business claiming to sell gadgets and geek toys.

A family in Utah filed a lawsuit against Kleargear, and a judge awarded them $306,000. It’s unclear whether the company ever paid any of that money.

