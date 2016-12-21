Storm Team 8: Christmas holiday travel forecast





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Christmas means major travel across the United States, and we have good news.

Across the Great Lakes region and throughout most of the country, we’ll see favorable weather.

Overall, the weather pattern will be fairly uneventful through Christmas day. The only hiccup will be a system that will move from the Desert Southwest into the Central Plains and eventually into the Great Lakes.

Much of Friday will be dry. A mix of rain and snow will develop early Friday evening that could make roads rather slippery.

Once the system moves out early Saturday morning expect a dry day with some sunshine. The next chance of precipitation will be rain that will develop Sunday evening-night with the possibility of widespread fog. Temperatures will spike to around 50 degrees with rain showers by Monday morning.

