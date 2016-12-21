Credit card processing upgrades on Mackinac Bridge delayed

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A project that would allow drivers to pay the Mackinac Bridge’s toll with a credit card has been seriously delayed.

MLive reports the upgrade has been in the works for about four years.

Documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act records request show technical glitches, stalled contract negotiations and a near-six month unexplained absence of the primary subcontractor have held up the project, which is several hundred thousand dollars over the initial budget.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said in August that they hoped to have credit card processing in the booths by the end of 2016.

Jim Normandin, the bridge system upgrade project manager with the state’s Department of Technology, Management and Budget, says officials are now hoping to have the upgrade in place by Memorial Day.

——

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press: MLive.com

