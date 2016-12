GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was some great action on the hardwood Wednesday at both the college and high school levels.

In the college men’s ranks, Calvin hosted Anderson and won 89-96.

Just up the road at Cornerstone University, high school girls’ basketball was the focus of the evening. In the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, Forest Hills Northern beat Forest Hills Eastern 47-38 in the Blue Division championship.

==Watch game highlights above.==

