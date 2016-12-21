Deputies: After helping stranded driver, man returns to steal stereo

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who took advantage of a person who needed help after sliding off the road.

The victim told deputies he flagged down another driver after his vehicle slid off the road on Shannon Road near Blossom Road, north of Colon in St. Joseph County.

The driver gave him a ride to a gas station in Union City. However when the man returned to dig out his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the same driver who had picked him up was removing the stereo system from the victim’s vehicle.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the man was able to get his stereo before the suspect fled south on Shannon Road.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on Chipper Drive near Stowell Road in Colon Township. Police say it had an improper Michigan Registration attached.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6-foot 4-inches tall and 250 pounds with a reddish/brown beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dep. Herman at 269.467.9045 and dial ext.337.

