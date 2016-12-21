Driver who hit women, child found competent to stand trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of intentionally ramming his car into three pedestrians in Grand Rapids was found competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Javier Cano-Monarrez was competent to face trial based on the results of a forensic exam. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 29.

Cano-Monarrez, 32, is charged with three felony counts of assault with intent to murder.

Police say he was driving down Grandville Avenue SW near Naylor Street on Sept. 17 when he struck two women, one of whom was in the third trimester of pregnancy, and a 1-year-old. They survived, but were badly hurt. The pregnant woman successfully delivered her son, Jacob, about a month before his due date but he was placed in intensive care in September.

According to court documents, Cano-Monarrez confessed his intention to kill the people he hit.

Three days before the crash, he allegedly told his therapist at Network 180 in Grand Rapids to lock him up in Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services because he felt like we was “gonna kill some people,” but they refused.

Court documents show Cano-Monarrez has a history of schizophrenia and was hospitalized in 2015. He was also hospitalized at Pine Rest in mid-August of this year after a family member petitioned for him to be admitted.

