FBI: Perhaps 60 victims in cases against ex-MSU doctor





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal investigators say a former Michigan State University athletic trainer accused of sexual assault may have dozens more victims than previously known.

During a bond hearing in federal court Wednesday, Dr. Lawrence Nassar pleaded not guilty to felony charges of possession and receipt of child pornography.

Also at the Wednesday hearing, FBI Special Agent Rod Charles testified that investigators think there could be more than 60 victims involved in the cases against Nassar.

Agents say they found a hard drive and several disks with Nassar’s name on them in a plastic bag in a trash bin outside his home. Those drives contained about 37,000 images and videos of child pornography, all of underage girls — some of whom were as young as 6 years old. Investigators also say they found a laptop in Nassar’s home that had child porn on it. They’re still sifting through that evidence and say it’s an ongoing process.

Agent Charles also recounted several stories from the victims who have come forward. He said a former MSU gymnast claims that Nassar sexually assaulted her multiples times over the course of several visits when she was 15.

Charles also told the court that in January 1999, Nassar allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old family friend over the course of several years. The victim alleges Nassar would play with her, then expose himself in front of her. He also allegedly placed her feet over his genitals.

The agent went on to recount several other similar incidents involving teens and young girls. Nassar was previously charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor at the state level.

Late Wednesday afternoon, former MSU softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez spoke publicly for the first time about what she says Nassar did to her. She said he sexually assaulted her in 1998, touching her inappropriately between the legs and claiming it was treatment to help alleviate lower back pain.

“I feel guilty, not because I did anything wrong, but because I was not able to come forward sooner and perhaps protect other young girls from Dr. Nassar,” Lopez said during a press conference in California, where she lives.

She and 15 other alleged victims have filed a civil lawsuit alleging they reported Nassar to university officials, who did nothing.

“Protecting our children from sexual assault and sexual abuse is more important than protecting employees that may enhance our athletic reputation,” said Stephen Drew, a Grand Rapids attorney who is among those representing Lopez.

Wednesday, a federal judge ruled Nassar should stay locked up in jail until his trial.

