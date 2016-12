Related Coverage Little Red Wings fan in viral video is from West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins shut out the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night, winning 3-0.

Griffins goalie Jared Coreau was called up to the Detroit Red Wings after starter Jimmy Howard was injured during a game Tuesday night. Eddie Pasquale tended the goal at Van Andel Arena and was phenomenal.

The Griffins next play the Monsters in Cleveland on Dec. 28.

