Ice dam season comes early to West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When ice dams started to form on the roof of a home on Grand Rapids’ northwest side, the owner saw the signs of trouble and called for Mark Williams for help.

Williams’ company, Sherriff-Goslin Roofing, installed the roof on the home just a few years ago. He said the ice dams building up on the edge aren’t bad enough to cause damage.

“It’s only when you have the big buildup of snow, anywhere from a foot to 15 inches,” Williams explained.

Other homeowners in West Michigan haven’t been as fortunate.

Williams said his company gets calls about the problem ever winter — but they usually come later in the season, in January and February when the snow has had a chance to build up.

“It can damage the shingles. It can create damage to the roof below it when the ice falls off. It can create a hazard for people walking outside their house,” Williams said.

The runoff can also find its way under the roof, causing damage to a home’s interior.

The dams usually form on the roofs of older homes with a lack of insulation.

“I’m sure she only has about three inches of insulation in her attic, and that’s why it’s melting down and building those ice caps,” Williams showed 24 Hour News 8 at the Grand Rapids home.

That lack of insulation and ventilation allows heat to build up near the interior peak of the roof.

“It melts underneath the snow, comes down to the edge at the bottom and levels off and creates ice at the bottom,” Williams said, describing the textbook scenario for the formation of ice dams.

There are measures you can take to prevent the problem. Heat tape installed before the snow flies is one option. There are also chemical options you can throw on the roof to melt the dams but Williams said many shingle makers don’t recommend that method.

The simplest way to deal with the problem is to use a roof rake.

“You really want to keep that evenly and flat. Then it won’t damage the shingles,” Williams said, demonstrating the best way to use a rake.

Pulling the snow off the edge of your roof gives the melting snow at the top a clear path over the side instead of building up at the edge.

“Typically if you get six feet up, you’re in good shape,” Williams said.

Perhaps the most important tip Williams offered is to put down the hammer. He said some homeowners want to get up on the roof and knock away the ice dams. That’s good for his business, because in many cases hammering the ice will cause damage to the roof.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

