In the kitchen with B93’s Neal Dionne

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for fun new recipes to try? EightWest found a foodie goldmine in an unexpected place. Neal Dionne was a radio personality on country music station, B93, for years. Now, he’s focusing his time and efforts on feeding the people around him, and sharing his ideas with a growing audience of food enthusiasts.

Rachael stopped by his house to see what he’s up to! Check out the video above to see his ooey, gooey quesadillas recipe. If you want to follow Neal’s food adventures or check out his recipes, you can follow him on Instagram or go to his website.

