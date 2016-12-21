Mixed reviews for changes to Michigan’s MIP law





HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — People caught drinking underage will no longer face the threat of a misdemeanor charge staining their record after their first offense in Michigan.

Wednesday, Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation that reduces a first minor in possession offense from a misdemeanor crime punishable by jail time to a civil infraction that can result in a fine.

Barry County District Judge Mike Schipper said he understands why people may want to lessen the first-time punishment for minors. But he also sees room for improvement to the new law.

“I really didn’t see MIP the way it was as being bad,” Schipper told 24 Hour News 8.

He explained that he and many other judges rarely sent first offenders to jail, especially if they had a clean record before their MIP offense. He added that he chose a deferral program the majority of the time, which meant first-time offenders served six months to a year of probation. Then their record was wiped clean.

There will no longer be any threat of a first offense landing on a young adult’s record. When the law takes effect in 90 days, they will instead pay a $100 fine.

Under the new law, anyone caught a second time could face up to 30 days in jail and a $200 fine. It would also become part of a person’s criminal record as a misdemeanor. Jail terms and fines would go up from there for repeat offenses.

“We have to at least, as judges, have the option of being tougher where we think it’s necessary because I do have kids that I think have a [drinking] problem already at 16, 17, 18, 19 years old,” said Schipper.

Lee Fischer, the chief assistant prosecuting attorney in Ottawa County, didn’t see any issues with the updated legislation.

“I believe the new law addresses the public safety issues created by underage drinking while not burdening the young adult with a criminal record that could have severe impact on their lives,” he told 24 Hour News 8.

*Editor’s Note: Judge Schipper said the new law takes jail time off the table for first- and second-time offenders unless they violate probation. However, the law states that anyone caught a second time could face up to 30 days in jail. The error has since been fixed.

