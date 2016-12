GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Whether you’re wishing someone a ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Happy Hanukkah’ or ‘Happy Holidays’, there’s two words we all need to remember this time of year, and all year long, Be Nice! Christy Buck from the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan joined eightWest in studio along with Jeff Elhart and Rick Fritz. Check out the video above to hear a personal story about Be Nice and all the good that’s happening in the community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit