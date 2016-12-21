Man in Cass County poses as police officer

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Cass County are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer.

A man driving a red four-door SUV pulled over a vehicle on M-40 in Cass County around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect didn’t show a police badge, but did make statements to indicate he was an officer, according to a Cass County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The suspect is described as a man around 65 to 70 years old with white hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hat.

Deputies say the suspect’s vehicle may have “Rescue” on the front hood. His vehicle had equipment racks loaded with gear on top. It may have also had white flashing lights, large antennas and multiple bumper stickers all over it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 269.445.2481.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

