Mary Free Bed program helping athletes stay active

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -This last year, the Mary Free Bed Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports program touched the lives of 700 people. The program is largest of its kind offered by any rehabilitation hospital in the United States. There are competitive teams, classes, clinics and even an annual camp for kids. Manager of the program, Maria Besta, joined eightWest in studio with athlete and camp counselor Jeni Rummelt.

Jeni shares the amazing story of her time at Mary Free Bed. She was in a car accident 15 years ago, had a spinal cord injury and went to Mary Free Bed for rehabilitation Four years later, Maria invited her to be an instructor at the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp. Now, Jeni is back to playing basketball and softball.

It’s part of Mary Free Bed’s mission to bring hope and joy through rehabilitation. Not only are the athletes well-served, but they are inspirational for people who are newly injured.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

