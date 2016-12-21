New law regulates telehealth services in Michigan





LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday put his stamp on new telehealth standards in Michigan.

The law includes new requirements for both doctors and patients during long-distance consultations. Providers will have to get patient’s consent. The state will also be allowed to set rules for telehealth.

“This introduces language that recognizes telehealth as a viable way to communicate providers to patients,” said Joe Brennan, the senior director of Spectrum Health’s telehealth program. “It opens up access.”

Brennan, who testified in support of the bill, said most telehealth conferences will probably involve minor health issues, like colds, coughs and rashes.

“So rather than scheduling an appointment in your doctor’s office or going into an urgent care or an emergency department, you can connect to a provider on your own device. Usually, our average wait time is 10 minutes,” he said. “So convenience, access and a lower cost of care.”

He added that increased use of telehealth could also lead to improved care when you do see a doctor face-to-face because they’ll have more time to spend with patients who have chronic illnesses and need more attention.

