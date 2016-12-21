NORAD to track Santa Claus Christmas Eve

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — Eastern Air Defense Sector personnel in central New York are training in preparation for Santa Claus tracking operations on Christmas Eve.

The public again will be able to eavesdrop as the Civil Air Patrol helps the North American Aerospace Defense Command track the progress of Santa Claus.

Kids everywhere in the world can listen to Santa’s journey via radio. Listeners in the United States will hear Civil Air Patrol radio operators across the country report local weather conditions and other factors that could affect Santa’s flight operations and navigation.

Santa reports begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time and stations will remain on the air until at least midnight. Radio messages will be addressed to North Pole Mission Base.

The NORAD Santa Tracker website www.noradsanta.org will provide a link.

