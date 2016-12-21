Officer cleared in Benton Harbor shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man in October.

The prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday the officer involved in the Oct. 18, 2016 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Darius Wimberly acted in self-defense. Prosecutors denied pressing charges in the case.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Pavone Street on a report of a possible hostage situation involving a gunman. The residents allowed officers to search the home, but nothing suspicious was found.

Wimberly emerged from the street and fired between four and five shots toward the residents of the house and the officers.

An officer armed with a semi-automatic rifle, who was providing cover for the officer dealing with the residents, shot several rounds at Wimberly. He was the only officer to fire his weapon because the others were taking cover.

The investigation revealed WImberly was targeting someone inside the home and not trying to ambush officers. Wimberly had two handguns on him at the time.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

