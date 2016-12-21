Pistons drop 4th straight with loss to Grizzlies

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 98-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Gasol was the only Grizzlies player to reach double figures until JaMychal Green got there with 1:03 to play.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy had planned to change his starting lineup after three straight losses, but Jon Leuer missed shootaround after being in a car accident. Leuer played, but Van Gundy decided to hold off on starting him until Friday against Golden State.

Leuer and Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points apiece. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 19 rebounds.

For much of the first half, it looked as though the Pistons were headed for another blowout loss, as they trailed by as many as 18 points. A 16-2 run cut the deficit to 42-38, but Memphis pushed it back to nine at halftime.

Detroit made another run in the third quarter, but was never able to get enough stops to pose a serious threat. Gasol scored 14 in the period — his second double-digit quarter — and Memphis took a 79-63 lead into the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Gasol gave Van Gundy a friendly pat on the backside after hitting a fadeaway jumper to give Memphis an 11-point lead late in the third.

Pistons: Despite the accident, Leuer played 17:21 in the first half, including the entire second quarter.

FIRE DAMAGE

The game was played less than 36 hours after several local fire departments were called to put out a kitchen fire at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The blaze was extinguished quickly enough to prevent damage to game-day operations. The Pistons are leaving the Palace at season’s end to move to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Pistons: Host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

