Police: Woman’s body found near Ionia County Dumpster

MUIR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman’s body was found on the ground near a Dumpster in Ionia County Wednesday morning.

A garbage truck driver found the body around 6:30 a.m. near the Village of Muir Department of Public Works building, located near the corner of M-21 and Hayes Road in Lyons Township.

Police say the victim is a 48-year-old woman from Muir, but they are not releasing her name at this time. She was last seen by employees at a local grocery store Tuesday night.

Police tell 24 Hour News 8 they don’t suspect foul play. They are awaiting autopsy results to find out the exact cause of death but believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Sources originally told 24 Hour News 8 the body was found in a snowbank, but police on scene said the body was actually found near a Dumpster.

