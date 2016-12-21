Support Recovery at Adult Rehabilitation Center





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Addiction is a difficult struggle that affects both the individuals suffering from it along with their families and friends. The Salvation Army is working to support addiction recovery at their Adult Rehabilitation Center.

The ARC features a 6 to 12 month program, where recovering individuals live at the center while participating in a work program. By day, they are assigned jobs to work at and by night they attend AA and NA classes.

The Adult Rehabilitation Center is completely funded by donations from Salvation Army family thrift stores. There are 7 different Salvation Army Thrift Stores in Kent County were you can donate items as well as shop.

Aside from donations to the thrift store, you can support the Salvation Army’s community efforts by donating to the red kettle.

If you haven’t had a chance to donate to the Salvation Army Red Kettles now through Christmas Eve there is a $100,000 challenge gift that will match every $1 dollar donated. You can donate at any of the 60 Red Kettles around Kent County or online at SAKentCounty.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

