GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – They call themselves a musical vacation where everyone enjoys a slice of paradise delivered by the band’s energetic concert experience. Check out the video above to hear the sweet sounds of The Outer Vibe.

You can catch The Outer Vibe on Thursday, December 22nd at The Pyramid Scheme. The show is open to all ages, tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of. You can pick up their new EP called “Surf Disco Compacto” that is only available at the show!

