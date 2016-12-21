Woman sentenced for WMU student’s hit-and-run death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was sentenced to prison for the death of a Western Michigan student who was hit by an SUV and killed while jogging.

Morgan Rowley was sentenced to 10 to 20 years for operating with a high BAC causing death with a prior conviction and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death. Her sentences will be served concurrently.

Rowley was driving the SUV that hit Nicholas Heil on May 11 as he jogged along KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township, near Kalamazoo. Heil, a 21-year-old from Muskegon County, died later at the hospital. The SUV was discovered about two hours later at another apartment complex.

Rowley, 22, was arrested after the crash and then released after questioning pending the results of an investigation and a toxicology tests.

She has a previous operating while intoxicated case out of Traverse City from January 2015, online records show.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

