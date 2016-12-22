Battle Creek VA gets grant to help vets find homes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government is contributing more than $43,700 to a program through the Battle Creek VA Medical Center aimed at decreasing the number of homeless veterans.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program. The medical center will assess veterans and send them to housing agencies for rental assistance vouchers.

U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced the investment on Thursday.

“This grant will help homeless veterans in Battle Creek access critical services, including health care and housing, and helps fulfill our promise to support veterans and their families even after their service ends,” Peters, a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, said in a statement.

